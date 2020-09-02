Walking Cockchafer Beetle With Missing Insides Leaves Netizens With Numerous Questions

A video of a cockchafer beetle has lately been doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the insect is seen wandering in a bushy area with most of its insides missing. The video, posted by an Instagram handle called Bio Sapiens, has left the audience stunned at the fascinating ability of parasites to function without its body parts. The post also speaks about other surprising organisms that have decentralized nervous systems.

The surviving cockchafer beetle

An Instagram page recently revealed details about how certain insects can survive even after losing crucial parts of their body. The insect is being called a zombie as it can barely do anything other than walking at a slow and steady speed. The zombie cockroach's wings are also missing, which takes away its ability to fly around for survival and food. The hollow insides of the insect are also partially disturbing to a few people since it looks painful and pointless.

The caption of the post put up by Bio Sapiens throws some light on how many parasites and many insects have the ability to walk around even when dead due to their decentralized nervous systems. They have added that such incidents happen because of various factors.

The page explains that most parasites belonging to different biological categories have the ability to manipulate the movement of hosts, utilizing their limbs to find sustainable environment. The post has also revealed that certain insects show great ability to walk or fly even after severe injuries mainly due to the pre-existing instructions that are still working in the body.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have mentioned how fascinating the video and the fact is. A few people have also called it disturbing as it is being related to zombies. A bunch of people have come up with witty taglines related to Duracell and the insect's hollow body.

One of the internet users has also pointed out how they had seen a fish swimming around even with most of its body parts missing. Have a look at a bunch of interesting comments here.

Image courtesy: Bio Sapiens Instagram

