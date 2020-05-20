Yuvraj Singh In Awe Of Fan's Artwork On Watermelon, Shares Photo On Social Media

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh remains one of the celebrated cricketers in the country. The southpaw enthralled the cricketing community with his flamboyant batting during his playing days. Yuvraj Singh has a huge fanbase across the world. His fans never miss an opportunity to show their love for the former India all-rounder through different gestures.

Yuvraj Singh's fan makes a portrait of the legendary batsman on a watermelon

On Tuesday, one of Yuvraj Singh's fans showed his love for the southpaw when he made a portrait of the legendary batsman on a watermelon. Yuvraj Singh shared the fan's artwork in his Instagram story. Yuvraj Singh lauded his fan's effort on the Instagram story wrote "nice work".

Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh call out Shahid Afridi for anti-India remarks

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who recently visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing relief material, had a lot of anti-India remarks, which made many Indians angry with Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh for supporting Shahid Afridi's foundation amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj Singh stated that he would never accept such words as a responsible Indian. He reminded Shahid Afridi that he had made an appeal to support the Pakistan player's foundation earlier for the sake of humanity and added that he would never do it again.

While speaking to India Today, an equally upset and infuriated Harbhajan Singh said he has ended whatever little ties he had with Shahid Afridi. Harbhajan Singh said his appeal to help people was a gesture to help those the needy in these trying times. Harbhajan Singh further made it clear that Afridi has crossed his limits with his outburst at PoK.

Yuvraj Singh keen on coaching than commentating

Recently, Yuvraj Singh was involved in an Instagram live session with former England captain Kevin Pietersen. The duo spoke in length about several topics ranging from cricket to the coronavirus pandemic. One of the topics that came up was when Kevin Pietersen asked Yuvraj Singh to take up commentary.

Kevin Pietersen told Yuvraj Singh that he is more relevant to the game as he has recently retired. He added that the former India all-rounder can bring so much experience and knowledge to the viewers because he knows how the game is being played. The 38-year old's freshness will let people know what players are exactly thinking these days.

Yuvraj Singh replied saying he would look forward to that. He added that he has played cricket for so many years so he wants to take a year's break. He said that he still wants to play some T20 tournaments. He is also keen to learn commentating from the likes of Brian Lara and Kevin Pietersen himself but he wasn't sure how he would fare as a commentator.

He said that he just wants some time off and would rather become a father in the mean time. Yuvraj Singh further said that he is keen on coaching than commentating. He also said that he has good insight for limited-overs cricket and he can advise youngsters about the mental approach in different phases of the game.

