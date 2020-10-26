Last Updated:

'Weirdest Food' Customers Have Ordered: From Pizza Without Cheese To Choco Chips Subway

Waiters and establishment staff describe some of the weirdest food orders that they came across, more than Pizza Hut’s Doritos crunchy crust, or seaweed Donuts.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
While people in the hospitality industry have often shared stories about the bizarre food orders that were placed by their customers, a recent post by a user named Katalyst asking Twitteratis to share weird food combination has sparked a fresh discussion. Establishment service staff, chefs, the waiters, or simply an onlooker have often taken to social media to describe some of the weird food orders that they came across, weirder than Pizza Hut’s Doritos crunchy crust, and Dunkin' Donuts variety of dry pork and seaweed donuts. However, the recent post ignited the discussion on Twitter once again. 

Users responded with hilarious food combos such as Gobi and salad', coconut with Tampico' among many others that sparked laughter in the comments thread.  Earlier, in one such tweet, a user asked the Baristas, the Bartenders, and general food service workers to drop the most bizarre food orders. "What's the weirdest thing you were ever asked to make?" the tweet read. "As a barista, someone asked for a shot of espresso with 7 pumps of orange flavoring. And he downed it one gulp. This was absolutely not his first time having this,” a caterer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another worker shared an image of a customers’ bizarre order that had a “java chip with 100 shots, 100 frappe pumps, one hundred pumps of everything” in a separate cup that took staffers at least 30 minutes to prepare that order. “13 plates of fries,” a waitress wrote in a Reddit thread, adding, that her customer ordered exactly 13 french fries on a platter and warned he’d cancel it if it were a fry more or less. 

Huge party, no drinks with meals

“My weirdest was two over-easy eggs, no yolk,” wrote another waitress. “At subway: 4 double chocolate chip cookies on a foot-long teriyaki sub on flatbread. lettuce, pickle, olives, sweet onion, honey mustard, chipotle southwest,” another wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, in a hilarious twist, a witness recalled a huge party of several people in it waiter and strangely, neither ordered a drink to go with their meal. Several waiters shared their experience with customers' 'odd' food by sharing images of the meal.

A barista outlet employee had a customer that ordered a large coffee with a large side of salad dressing, bizarrely. “Some dude ordered our chicken quesadilla with no cheese. Didn't want to add anything to it either,” a waiter vented out on Reddit. Another enquired if it was the same customer they had over who placed an exactly same order. “Damn really? We have the same exact order. Guy just wanted a Quesadilla with no cheese,” another waiter said.

 

First Published:
