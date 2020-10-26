'Weirdest Food' Customers Have Ordered: From Pizza Without Cheese To Choco Chips Subway

While people in the hospitality industry have often shared stories about the bizarre food orders that were placed by their customers, a recent post by a user named Katalyst asking Twitteratis to share weird food combination has sparked a fresh discussion. Establishment service staff, chefs, the waiters, or simply an onlooker have often taken to social media to describe some of the weird food orders that they came across, weirder than Pizza Hut’s Doritos crunchy crust, and Dunkin' Donuts variety of dry pork and seaweed donuts. However, the recent post ignited the discussion on Twitter once again.

Mention any weird food combination you know.....let’s spoil some diets ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸƒ‍â™‚ï¸ðŸƒ‍â™‚ï¸ — Katalyst ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­âš¡ (@kobbykatalyst1) October 20, 2020

Rice with pure waterðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘Œ — Phreshmilk_Gh (@Phreshmilk_Gh) October 20, 2020

Bread with palm nut soupðŸ˜‚ — KAYLA (@Ka_yla20) October 20, 2020

Banana and ground nut soup — Bigg Astro ðŸ˜Ž (@pquaicoe29) October 20, 2020

Users responded with hilarious food combos such as Gobi and salad', coconut with Tampico' among many others that sparked laughter in the comments thread. Earlier, in one such tweet, a user asked the Baristas, the Bartenders, and general food service workers to drop the most bizarre food orders. "What's the weirdest thing you were ever asked to make?" the tweet read. "As a barista, someone asked for a shot of espresso with 7 pumps of orange flavoring. And he downed it one gulp. This was absolutely not his first time having this,” a caterer wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, another worker shared an image of a customers’ bizarre order that had a “java chip with 100 shots, 100 frappe pumps, one hundred pumps of everything” in a separate cup that took staffers at least 30 minutes to prepare that order. “13 plates of fries,” a waitress wrote in a Reddit thread, adding, that her customer ordered exactly 13 french fries on a platter and warned he’d cancel it if it were a fry more or less.

And he downed it one gulp. This was absolutely not his first time having this — Kyle ðŸŒ± (@KylePlantEmoji) January 16, 2020

Remember when we sold those huge Starbucks cups/planters? A customer had a free drink (mobile order) and asked for a java chip with 100 shots, 100 frapp pumps, one hundred pumps of everything in this cup. it took 30 minutes. On thanksgiving. During peak. pic.twitter.com/NoJM3BZ4qm — kalena. (@kalena_bella) January 17, 2020

A customer wanted a grande vanilla bean crème Frappuccino with a whole lemon pound cake double blended inside — vitamin makana (@Scrubletz) January 16, 2020

this monstrosity. it looked and tasted like swamp sludge. pic.twitter.com/qxqhvmdmtD — kam / puck âš§ï¸ blm (@shakesqueerean) January 16, 2020

I work at subway and a customer once asked me to put 2 swipes of EVERY sauce. That’s like 12 sauces ðŸ¤¢ also why you need both lite mayo AND regular mayo ???? — â€ ð•žð•–ð•£ â€ (@merkdes) January 17, 2020

Huge party, no drinks with meals

“My weirdest was two over-easy eggs, no yolk,” wrote another waitress. “At subway: 4 double chocolate chip cookies on a foot-long teriyaki sub on flatbread. lettuce, pickle, olives, sweet onion, honey mustard, chipotle southwest,” another wrote on Twitter. Meanwhile, in a hilarious twist, a witness recalled a huge party of several people in it waiter and strangely, neither ordered a drink to go with their meal. Several waiters shared their experience with customers' 'odd' food by sharing images of the meal.

A barista outlet employee had a customer that ordered a large coffee with a large side of salad dressing, bizarrely. “Some dude ordered our chicken quesadilla with no cheese. Didn't want to add anything to it either,” a waiter vented out on Reddit. Another enquired if it was the same customer they had over who placed an exactly same order. “Damn really? We have the same exact order. Guy just wanted a Quesadilla with no cheese,” another waiter said.

pizza with no sauce, no cheese. just chopped hard boiled egg and cilantro. pic.twitter.com/Gv6T3zSN4Y — spooky enâ“‹ironmental witch (@savethebeesclub) January 17, 2020

i had three minutes left in my shift when i had to make this MONSTROSITY for some girl in fifth grade, i was so PISSED pic.twitter.com/58bmAJ9LZe — jeremiah (@TheRealMu) January 16, 2020

Big Mac without the meat. — Ellie â˜˜ï¸ðŸ± (@ellie_clover) January 16, 2020

Passion tango iced tea with two percent milk. The manager came out to tell her that the lemon in the tea will curdle the milk and the woman said she liked it like that, I threw up in my mouth a little. — Viveros (@Viveros_1998) January 16, 2020

A lady wanted a grande ristretto (more concentrated espresso) 4 shot decaf skinny mocha steamed to 195 (past the point where milk scalds/boils) with NO FOAM in a Venti cup with Whipped cream to the top.



Every day. At 10 AM. — ðŸŽƒPumpkinðŸ”ªCarverðŸ¦‡ (@RobinSCarver) January 17, 2020

