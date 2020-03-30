What Is Friendship Challenge? Everything You Need To Know About The Latest Trend

The coronavirus pandemic has caused several countries to go into lockdown due to which people are observing self-isolation. Due to this, people are trying to find new ways to interact with their friends while practicing social distancing. One such viral trend that has really caught people's fancy is the friendship challenge. The friendship challenge 2020 trend is the newest way to check how many of your friends really know you. Read further to know what is friendship challenge and how do you play the friendship challenge quiz with your friends.

What is Friendship Challenge 2020?

What Is Friendship Challenge Quiz?

A friendship challenge quiz is a form of questions and answers in an MCQ or multiple choice questions format. The friendship challenge questions may vary from different interests as chosen by the challenger friend. Once the challenger friend delivers the link of this friendship challenge quiz to their other friends, the competition for friendship challenge 2020 begins.

How to play answer the Friendship Challenge questions?

A link will be shared by the challenger from where the others will be directed to a website. Once on the website, they will have to select the right answers from a bunch of options. Depending on how well they know their friend, they can go about with the friendship challenge quiz. The friendship challenge quiz can be of either 10 questions or less and depending on the websites it can even be more than 10.

The friendship challenge 2020 is a really fun and interesting way for friends to test their knowledge of each other and get to know each one better. There are several websites that organise such friendship challenge quiz and questions and allow sharing on various social media sites.

