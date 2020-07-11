‘When You Accidentally Type’ Twitter Trend Triggers Hilarious Memes, See Here

A latest ‘when you accidentally type’ meme has grabbed the attention of several social media users. As per reports, the new trend started with the K-pop fans, who collaborated on the different expression of their favourite singers and artists to make the meme. However, the meme format quickly took over several social media platforms and netizens started sharing many variations of the same.

Noteworthy memes

From sharing K-Pop videos to Chandler bing trying to smile, netizens have been sharing all kinds of ‘when you accidentally type’ memes. With captions including laughing emojis and forehead emojis, internet users shared hilarious versions which are noteworthy. Here are some of the most trending tweets;

When you accidentally type 😂😂😂🐎😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/PqSD322RjM — Dwaekki (@pytsana) July 3, 2020

When you accidentally type “😂😂😂😂🚴🏾‍♂️😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/sntQbz9w2J — 44 Bulldog💫 (@ohkalex) July 3, 2020

When you accidentally type 😂😂😂👀😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8ib7slMMbM — Crispinion (@itsCrispin) June 11, 2020

when You accidentally type 🤨🤨😝🤨 pic.twitter.com/123CPxotvb — GOPI KISN TAPARIA 🇮🇳 (@Its_Gops) July 11, 2020

When you accidentally type

😂😂😂😂🔥😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KpxLa5Vb4K — Lazyizuku (@lazyizuku) July 11, 2020

When you accidentally type

"😂😂😬😂" pic.twitter.com/ZOEqCGS0vb — Siddhi (@siddd17_) July 11, 2020

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise including Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad also took part in the latest trend. While MI shared fun meme by replacing trophy emoticon with the winning picture of the team, SunRisers Hyderabad replaced bomb with one the best shots, featuring Kane Williamson.

When you accidentally type 😂😂🏆😂 pic.twitter.com/DAqqOSM4dm — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 10, 2020

When you accidentally type 😂😂💥😂 pic.twitter.com/7zQtkHpYz2 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) July 10, 2020

