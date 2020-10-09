PowerPoint Art Stuns Internet As Woman Shares Images Of How She Created It

A post related to a stunning piece of art created using the Microsoft PowerPoint has stirred the discussion about creativity on the internet. Elle Misfit, a Twitter handle shared a finished art alongside the image of the process of creating it using the programme typically used to design presentations. “Powerpoint art is my passion,” the woman wrote in the caption to the post that has accumulated over 284.9k likes and nearly 61k retweets.

In the images of the PowerPoint artwork that Elle shared, it can be seen that she employed various tools to design the artwork of a food bowl with noodles. The image shows that the art was created in the high-resolution document for a canvas that used a combination of several illustrations, add-ons, fonts, actions, presets. The creative design was made using techniques and experimentation of the highlights, shadows, and shading as many artists prefer to give the picture a realistic appeal of a painting. The details also show the use of several design tools to achieve the desired colouring and texture. In fact, in the second image, the picture can be seen in the editing version before being transported into the final format.

powerpoint art is my passion 😔 pic.twitter.com/eVCG9X818y — elle 🍒 misfit! (@ult1996z) October 6, 2020

Read: Video Of Rosogolla Biryani Angers Netizens; Foodies Say '2020 Is Truly The Worst'

Read: Paratha With Ice Cream Combo Idea Goes Viral, Leaves Netizens Divided

Netizens hail woman's expertise

The Internet was amazed at the artist’s talent as commenters poured in shocked reactions in the thread. “I would lit rally just cry my eyes out if I make a mistake,” a user wrote, in disbelief. “I would simply throw the whole computer after a mistake,” another wrote. "Damn that is some skills and I thought my MS Paint Mona Lisa was something,” said another sharing an image of Mona Lisa’s painting made on PowerPoint. “Can you post the OG image... I kinda wanna hang it on my wall!” Said the fourth. Users admired the finished piece of art created by the lady that they called a work of perfection, all the while admiring her software expertise.

OMG BEAUTIFUL❤❤❤🥺 — Elly¹²⁷ (@ellysei) October 8, 2020

Omg — Allysa (@AllysaPeach) October 7, 2020

you're insane omg — kaashvi ♡ ⨟ (@shuakith) October 7, 2020

Omg how long did it take? — Imy Hanako (@GG_s0nic) October 7, 2020

So cool! How about u monetize it through youtube? — noodlespace (@imunafsi) October 7, 2020

how can you be so patient pic.twitter.com/v5LqaehTv0 — jayyyy♡︎ (@honeyjayyyyy) October 7, 2020

HOWWW CANNNNN? Using excel to get masterpiece — drs. (@vanillafogato) October 7, 2020

Everyone's talking about themselves but this art needs to be praised more, and the fact that you made this on PowerPoint is just mind blowing pic.twitter.com/prVORa7eca — Hritik is a jhakt #streamLIGHT🌌 (@jisungcvlts) October 7, 2020

Read: Trump Hammered Online After Netizens Speculate Use Of Green Screen In Video Address

Read: Elephant Sprays Water On Camel; Netizens Hail Friendship

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.