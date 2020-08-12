Hardik Pandya Shares Photo Of Baby Boy Holding His Finger, Calls Him His 'blessing'

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s took to Instagram on August 12, to share an adorable picture of his baby boy. Referring to him as ‘his blessing’, he shared a cropped photograph of his newborn holding his hand. The post left netizens extremely glad as they got another glimpse of Pandya Jr.

Shared on Pandya’s Instagram stories, the photograph shows the baby boy tightly gripping his father's little finger. The photograph shows the newborn, draped in a white animal print romper suit, resting peacefully on the couch.

Earlier today, Pandya’s lady love Natasa Stankovic also shared a photograph with her baby. In the photo, Natasa looked quite delighted as she is seen holding her son in her arms Natasa can be seen sporting a multi-coloured striped top along with blue denim. She completed the look with hoop earrings and minimal makeup. Baby Pandya is seen wearing an animal print romper suit with cute mittens, socks, and a small-cap. Along with the post, Natasa wrote, “When I hold you, life makes sense. #mamasboy #blessings”. Take a look at the post below.

Pandya shared the news of the birth of their baby boy via an Instagram post on July 30. In the post, one can see that Hardik Pandya holds the hand of the newborn infant. Hardik can be seen on another post wearing a medical gear and holding his son in his lap. The cricketer was all smiles as he posed for this photo and fans and friends of the duo went on to comment all things nice, and even congratulated the happy couple.

