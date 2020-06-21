International Yoga Day 2020: Virender Sehwag Duck-walks His Way To Fitness, Hails Yoga

A duck walk across the floor. That is how former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag participated in performing yoga, in his own style, on International Yoga Day 2020 on Sunday. Thousands of people across the globe participated in performing yoga on the eve of the 6th International Yoga Day, whose theme is 'Yoga from home, Yoga with family'. Taking to Twitter, Virender Sehwag shared a video of his duck-walk drill and hailed yoga as an effective mechanism to improve oneself even if it takes some time.

Sehwag duck-walks his way to fitness

Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/g3Yc2Z7NyC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020

PM Modi's message to the nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on International Yoga Day on Sunday, stressing on the benefits of yoga as he elaborated on the theme 'yoga at home, yoga with family'. This year's International Yoga Day theme, PM Modi revealed, was to stay away from social gatherings owing to the dangers of the COVID pandemic and urged the citizens to perform yoga from home with their family. PM Modi elaborated on the positives of performing yoga, its effect on boosting one's immunity system and its need at the time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Greetings on #YogaDay! Sharing my remarks on this special occasion. https://t.co/8eIrBklnLI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2020

The theme of International Day of Yoga this year is 'Yoga at home, Yoga with family'. Today, we will stay away from all social gatherings and do yoga with our family: PM Shri @narendramodi #MyLifeMyYoga #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/VIAA4dz8t0 — BJP (@BJP4India) June 21, 2020

What is Yoga Day?

The idea of celebrating International Yoga Day was first suggested by the PM Narendra Modi in his 2014 UNGA speech. Followed by the propositions, the United Nations General Assembly drafted a resolution that was titled International Yoga Day on October 14, 2014. The draft proposed humongous support across the world and 21 June was selected as the International Yoga Day.

