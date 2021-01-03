Woman Hisses Back At Cat Throwing Tantrums, Hilarious Video Impresses Internet | Watch

An incident that has now left the netizens in splits shows a woman hissing back at her pet cat to deal with latter’s tantrums. A video of the hilarious encounter was shared on Facebook by a user named ‘Sharlene Consuegra’ and shows her chopping nails of her pet feline. However tired by the constant “revolt” of her black and white pet, the woman eventually decided to “give it back.”

The video, originally posted on TikTok, shows the woman coercing her cat in a bid to chop its nails. “I don’t care how much you bite me, I am still cutting your nails,” she says. As the cat continues to hiss, the woman turns her arms to the camera to show previous scratch marks. However, when the cat still continues her aggressive revolt, the woman says, “now since you want to keep scratching and scratching this is what we gonna do,” and robustly starts hissing.

Stunned by its parent’s reaction, the ‘erstwhile violent’ feline now stops resisting and quietly waits for the completion of the grooming session as the video concludes. Shared earlier this week, the video has cracked up netizens who've flocked to the post to share their opinion. "He is so mad," wrote a user talking about the cat. "Is the putting the paws together to see if the nails even for me ," quipped another.

Man-Cat musical duo

Recently, a pianist ginger cat won the internet after it was seen jamming in a TikTok collaboration video with a guitarist, rambunctiously picking the musical notes and ‘pawing’ the perfect symphony on the keyboard. In a footage shared out of the Twitter account ‘Rob n Roll’, the human-feline duo can be seen playing their respective instrument, however, what caught the attention of the viewers was Barney the cat acing the hobby like a human. The video of the duet performance of the musician feline and the man was originally shared on TikTok by @mars.gilmanov which was viewed over 270,000 times and lauded by the users. "New work from Barney,” the uploader wrote, sharing the interesting video.

