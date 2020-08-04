YouTuber MrBeast Eats ‘World’s Largest Pizza’ And Later Regrets The Challenge

Renowned YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, popularly known as "Mr Beast" has made a habit of throwing unique challenges and more often than not coming out triumphant. But his latest "I Ate the World's Largest Slice of Pizza" ended up causing a huge regret for the internet sensation.

The famous YouTuber generally likes doing things on a large scale, as seen in some of his older videos, where he has given huge tips to waiters and opened free bank for customers. He even went on to plant 20 million trees and this made him a truly remarkable unique YouTuber.

For his latest video, the YouTuber went all out for a challenge that did not involve giving away any fancy gifts or expensive items, but eating a large slice of pizza. However, Donaldson's fans may get a little upset after watching his recent video since he was defeated in the eating challenge.

On August 2, the YouTube sensation uploaded a new video titled "I Ate The World’s Largest Slice Of Pizza", and the video involved eating large slices of pizza weighing almost 8 kgs. To take the challenge a notch higher, the YouTuber invited Joey Chestnut, who is an American competitive eater and had recently set a world record for guzzling 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. You must be wondering that Chestnut has quite an appetite right?

To beat someone like Chestnut, you need a big appetite, and MrBeast, who has no match to the world-record holder, teamed up with his friends Chris and Chandler to eat the huge pizza slice to defeat the competitive eater. Before getting into their beast mode and downing the "world's largest pizza", all the participants took their weights to know how much they had gained once they were done eating the slice. Donaldson + Chris + Chandler had a combined weight of 537 lbs (243 kg) while Chestnut weighed 229 lbs (103 kg).

Check out the video here:

Joey Chestnut gains 21 lbs after downing large sized pizza

From the beginning of the challenge, Chestnut, who is quite the pro at these challenges, was miles ahead of the famous YouTuber and his team. After a few minutes into the video, the YouTuber gathered more people from his team to beat the record-holder. At one point during the challenge, the YouTuber, famous for showing expensive items in his videos, even offered $100,000 (Rs 75 lakh) to his friends to defeat Chestnut. We all know who the winner would have been, but interestingly after downing the large slice of pizza, Chestnut weighed 21 lbs (9.5 kg) more.

