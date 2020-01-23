Girl Asks Boyfriend To Take Her On Fancy Date, His Creativity Leaves People In Splits

In a bizarre incident that took place in Florida, a 19-year-old boy took his girlfriend to a Subway after she asked him that they should go to a high-end restaurant for a date where they cook in front of you. Agostina Sotter shared a short clip from her date with her boyfriend Michael Pina which is now going viral on social media. According to media reports, Sotter burst into laughter when her boyfriend stopped at a Subway and told her 'you wanted to see them cook in front of you right mamas?'

Fancy date turns unfancy

In the video, Michael, while pouring the drink in his glass can be heard saying, "Look at us, look at us, who would have thought," to which Sotter replies, "I didn't." Sotter shared the video on Twitter and since then it has garnered more than 5.2 million views and has been liked over 5,18,000 times. The video is being loved by the netizens who thought this was the best thing they have seen in the recent past. The post gained so much popularity in so little time that it encouraged the couple to make a YouTube channel as well.

I told my man I wanted to go to a restaurant where they cook infront of you so he brought me to subway 💖 pic.twitter.com/lOBYvjyqrG — ❥𝓐𝓰𝓸𝓼 (@agossotter) January 20, 2020

lmao i would of laughed because i didn’t specify, so he’s not technically wrong 😂 — babygirl🥰✨ (@_JeNene) January 20, 2020

And he popped a bottle of champagne! A man of his word. Salute my guy. He’s a keeper sis 😆 — DP (@DPfromTheBronx) January 21, 2020

Girl when he look loke that you better love whatever he does — Miss Bitch (@BeausBoy) January 20, 2020

Do they actually cook at Subways? Or do they assemble synthetic meats? Now Blimpies got the real meat and they toast your sandwich. — Blade Brown (@brodefi) January 20, 2020

I mean you can see everything in a mcdonalds also got to be more specific. — TJ (@tommyjoe5587) January 21, 2020

