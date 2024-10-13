sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:29 IST, October 13th 2024

12th Fail Maker Vidhu Vinod Chopra Reveals Vikrant Massey Starrer Was Rejected By Five Directors

Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail became a box office hit, but director Vidhu Vinod Chopra recalled how five directors initially rejected the project.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra is the director of 12th Fail | Image: Vidhu Vinod Chopra FC
  • 3 min read
