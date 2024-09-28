sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |

Published 14:46 IST, September 28th 2024

Alia Bhatt Shares Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha's Cute Moments On Actor's Birthday: You Make Life...

On Ranbir Kapoor's 42nd birthday, Alia Bhatt wished the actor in the most adorable way possible - cute photos of a father-daughter duo from a Paris vacation.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha.
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha. | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:46 IST, September 28th 2024