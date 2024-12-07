Deepika Padukone Gives Kannada Lessons To Diljit Dosanjh At Bengaluru Concert, Video Breaks Internet

Diljit Dosanjh is currently in India busy with his Dil-Luminati Tour. On Friday, he was in Bengaluru entertaining his fans. However, the highlight of his show was not a song but a special guest - Deepika Padukone. The actress, who recently welcomed her daughter Dua with Ranveer Singh, made a rare appearance at the concert. Several videos and photos from the event are going viral on the internet. However, among all is a video in which the actress gives a quick Kannada lesson to the Punjabi singer.

Deepika Padukone and Diljit Dosanjh's banter video is breaking the internet

The Piku actress, who made her first public appearance post-delivery not only attended the concert but also joined Diljit on stage. In a video shared on his Instagram account, Diljit spotted Deepika in the audience and gave her a shoutout before calling her on stage. "We've seen her on the big screen, so beautiful. She's made a place in Bollywood on her own. You should be proud, we are all proud," said Diljit, as the crowd went gaga. In the video shared by Deepika on her Instagram handle, she can be seen grooving with Diljit to his hit track Lover.

However, the highlight of the evening was when she taught the Punjabi singer how to say "Nanu Ninige Preetistini" (I love you) in Kannada, at his request. Several videos of their interaction went viral on the internet. Check out the video below:

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh introduce their daughter Dua

On Diwali, Deepika and Ranveer introduced their daughter to the world, revealing her name Dua Padukone Singh, and the meaning of her name. The couple captioned the adorable photos as, "Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love & gratitude." The couple tied the knot in 2018, and welcomed their first child, a daughter, on September 8, this year.

Deepika and Ranveer announced the birth of their baby with a heartfelt post, expressing their gratitude and excitement as they embraced the joys of parenthood.