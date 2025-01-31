Deva X Review: Netizens Declare Shahid Kapoor's Cop Drama 'Blockbuster', Pooja Hegde Gets Special Shoutout

Shahid Kapoor is back on the silver screens in a brand new avatar with his much-awaited film Deva. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the movie features a star-studded cast, including Pooja Hegde, Ashutosh Rana, Kubra Sait, and Pavail Gulati. The cop drama hit the theatres on Friday, 31 January, and cinemagoers who attended the early morning shows have already shared their reviews on X (formerly Twitter).

Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde’s Deva hit or flop?

A group of X (formerly Twitter) users has already declared Deva a 'blockbuster'. Many praised Pooja Hegde's scenes, describing her performance as her ‘best time ever.’

One user on X called Deva Shahid Kapoor's 'career-defining' performance and labelled it a 'must-watch' film. They wrote, "#Deva Review MASTERPIECE ALERT! #ShahidKapoor delivers a career-defining performance as the fierce & unhinged cop, and Rosshan Andrrews crafts an absolute banger of an action thriller! The intensity, #Deva a must-watch."

Another early review stated, "#Deva Review 4/5 #ShahidKapoor is at the top of his game. His acting is truly outstanding. #PoojaHegde shines in her role. The best part about the film is it doesn’t feel dragged at all, thanks to having only one song. The climax is (Not a remake, doubt cleared)."

“Deva is a fantastic movie. I loved the action by Shahid Kapoor,” another user added.

Deva undergoes modifications by CBFC

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shahid Kapoor-Pooja Hegde's Deva was awarded a U/A certificate following three modifications. The board chopped down a kissing scene between the lead actors by six seconds. This is not the first time a Shahid Kapoor starrer faced CBFC cuts. An intimate scene in his last release, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was trimmed by 9 seconds by the certification board.

File photos of Shahid Kapoor | Image: X