Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 4: Did Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Pass The Monday Test?

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: The Ranveer Singh headliner hit the big screens on December 5 to a massive fanfare. The Aditya Dhar directorial received a unanimous positive review from cinegoers and critics alike. The movie also features Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R. Madhavan, whose performances have also been receiving high praise on social media.

Akshaye Khanna plays the role of Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar | Image: X

The movie opened to a staggering ₹28 crore on Friday. Owing to a postive word of mouth and the gripping plot, Dhurandhar witnessed an increase in collection on the subsequent days. The Ranveer Singh headliner raked in ₹32 crore on Saturday, followed by an even stronger Sunday with ₹43 crore in collection.



Also Read: Pakistanis Furious As Bollywood Makes Lyari Gang War Movie Before Them

A BTS shot from the sets of Dhurandhar | Image: X



Dhurandhar has been shattering box office despite being an ‘A-rated’ movie and sharing screens with Kriti Sanon and Dhanush's Tere Ishk Mein. The movie witnessed an expected dip in collections on the first Monday of release. Dhurandhar raked in ₹14.7 crore on Monday, at the time of publishing. The collection is likely to increase following the late-night shows. An early estimate by Sacnilk shows that the movie has amassed a total of ₹117.7 crore in the four-day theatrical run after pulling a double-digit Monday. With a strong hold on the box office, Dhurandhar can aid a massive year-ender for Bollywood.



Also Read: Netizens Take A Dig At Prabhas' Raja Saab After Dhurandhar Release

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna shine bright in Dhurandhar

A scene from Dhurandhar featuring Akshaye Khanna and Ranveer Singh | Image: X

Social media has been abuzz with posts lavishing praises on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar. Most netizens have shared their honest reviews online and have lavished praises on the film's unique plot, well-executed script, earworm soundtrack and the performances of all the cast members. While no one from the cast received a thumbs down from netizens, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna got special, glowing responses from social media users. Fans of the movie have even defended the long runtime and advocated that it is worth every single minute spent in the theatre. The makers have also confirmed the sequel to the film, which will hit the big screens on March 19.



Also Read: BO: Tere Ishk Mein Registers Lowest Single-Day Biz Amid Dhurandhar Craze