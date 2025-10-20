Updated 20 October 2025 at 13:53 IST
Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Dhanteras Puja With Anand Ahuja, Son Vayu Amid Reports Of Second Pregnancy | Watch
Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent Dhanteras puja. This comes amid reports of the actress expecting her second baby, while she has not confirmed the same yet.
Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Diwali 2025: Days after the Dhanteras celebration on October 18, actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the puja ceremony. The actress shared glimpses from the puja, which also featured her husband Anand Ahuja and 30-year-old son, Vayu. Sonam's post comes amid rumours of the actress expecting her second baby.
Sonam Kapoor shared a video montage comprising different snaps from her Dhanteras puja. In the photos, the actress and her entrepreneur husband could be seen traditionally performing the Dhanteras puja. Dressed in a Boho chic outfit, the actress also shared a glimpse of her home, which was beautifully adorned with Diwali decorations. While she kept the face of her son mostly hidden, Sonam also included some candid snaps with Vayu. In one of the photos, the toddler could be seen feeding his mother a besan laddoo. She also added a sneak peek into the Laxmi puja, traditionally performed on Dhanteras.
As per reports, Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband and son, has jetted off from Mumbai following the Dhanteras celebration. The actress has decided to keep her Diwali celebrations mellow and low-key this year. This comes amid media reports that Sonam Kapoor is pregnant with her second child. The actress, who tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018, welcomed her first son in 2022. While the actress or any member of her family has not confirmed the news yet, reports suggest that she is will announce her second pregnancy soon.
For the Dhanteras puja at her Mumbai home, Sonam Kapoor opted for a boho chic outfit. She teamed a colour-blocked jacket, featuring intricate detailing and opulent embroidery, with a flowy red-coloured skirt. She accessorised the outfit heavily with oxidised silver earcuffs and heavy silver bracelets. Sonam Kapoor also sported a long bindi to complete the look. She shared moments from the puja with the caption, “Our hearts (and home) are glowing a little brighter this Diwali. From our little family to yours — wishing you love, laughter & light. ✨🪔 Anand, Sonam & Vayu.” The video is now viral online.
Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 20 October 2025 at 13:53 IST