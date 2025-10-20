Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Dhanteras Puja With Anand Ahuja, Son Vayu Amid Reports Of Second Pregnancy | Watch

Diwali 2025: Days after the Dhanteras celebration on October 18, actress Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from the puja ceremony. The actress shared glimpses from the puja, which also featured her husband Anand Ahuja and 30-year-old son, Vayu. Sonam's post comes amid rumours of the actress expecting her second baby.

Sonam Kapoor shared a video montage comprising different snaps from her Dhanteras puja. In the photos, the actress and her entrepreneur husband could be seen traditionally performing the Dhanteras puja. Dressed in a Boho chic outfit, the actress also shared a glimpse of her home, which was beautifully adorned with Diwali decorations. While she kept the face of her son mostly hidden, Sonam also included some candid snaps with Vayu. In one of the photos, the toddler could be seen feeding his mother a besan laddoo. She also added a sneak peek into the Laxmi puja, traditionally performed on Dhanteras.



As per reports, Sonam Kapoor, along with her husband and son, has jetted off from Mumbai following the Dhanteras celebration. The actress has decided to keep her Diwali celebrations mellow and low-key this year. This comes amid media reports that Sonam Kapoor is pregnant with her second child. The actress, who tied the knot with Anand Ahuja in 2018, welcomed her first son in 2022. While the actress or any member of her family has not confirmed the news yet, reports suggest that she is will announce her second pregnancy soon.

Also Read: When Kareena Kapoor Gave The Internet Most Relatable Diwali Moment