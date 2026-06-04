Pahlaj Nihalani Last Rites: Varun Dhawan, Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan, Govinda And Others Pay Tributes

Pahlaj Nihalani breathed her last at the age of 76. The veteran film producer passed away on Thursday, June 4. The last rites of the CBFC chairperson were held in Mumbai on June 4. Several members of the industry arrived at the last rites of the veteran producer.

Gaurav Kapur at the last rites of Pahlaj Nihalani | Image: Varinder Chawla

Saif Ali Khan at the last rites | Image: Varinder Chawla

Farhan Akhtar, along with his father and veteran film producer, Javed Akhtar. Their appearance comes amid the Don 3 controversy in which the director-actor is currently involved. Apart from them, actor Govinda, who has had a long working relationship with the producer, was also present at the funeral. While speaking to the media at the last rites, the actor said, “Param aadarniya Pahlaj Nihalani, humaare neev ke pathar the. Mai aur mujh jaise kalakaar jo gareebi ki daur se upar aaye, usme aapka sahyog raha (The most respectable Pahlaj Nihalani was our foundation stone. You helped artists like me and many more rise above poverty).”



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He added, “Aur desh me kam se kam ek darzan aise kalakaar rahe honge, ke aadarniya Pahlaj Nihalani jo hai, unka sehyog aur saath me zameen se aasmaan pe pahuchaane ka jo ek chandrama ka kaarya hota hai wo upar wale ne diya (And there must have been at least a dozen such artists in the country to whom he supported).”



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Boney Kapoor at the last rites | Image: X

Shatrughan Sinha at the last rites of Pahlaj Nihalani | Image: Varinder Chawla

Farhan Akhtar at the last rites of Pahlaj Nihalani | Image: Varinder Chawla

Not just Govinda, Varun Dhawan, his father and veteran director David Dhawan, Saif Ali Khan and sisters Malaika Arora and Amruta Arora also attended the last rites of Pahlaj Nihalani.

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