Leave Them Alone: Paparazzi Zooming In Kapoors' Residence While Khushi Kapoor Mourns Dadi's Demise Leaves Netizens Furious

The Kapoor family is struck with a personal tragedy following the passing of Nirmal Kapoor, the mother of Anil, Boney and Sanjay Kapoor, on May 2. Since the news of her demise surfaced online, a team of paparazzi and media personnel stationed outside the Kapoor residence to document the entry and exit of family members and celebrities who arrived to show their support to the grieving family. Amid this, one particular video shows Khushi Kapoor caught off guard when a camera zooms in on her living room, where she was sitting with her family members.



Khushi Kapoor reacts as paps zoom in while she mourns the death of her grandmother

The demise of Nirmal Kapoor is a testing time for the Kapoor family. Nirmal was the grandmother of Sonam Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor , Rhea Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor. On May 3, a video of Khushi Kapoor sitting in casual attire in her living room went viral on social media. The actress could be seen visibly miffed when she noticed the cameras zooming in to catch a glimpse of her.



The Loveyaapa actress could be seen signalling someone to draw the curtains as the intrusive camera people zoomed inside their residence. The video has landed on the wrong side of the internet, with social media users furious with the paparazzi intrusion. Several netizens took to the comments section to slam the media personnel for invading the privacy of the family in such testing times.

Bollywood celebrities speak up against paparazzi

This is not the first time the paparazzi members have crossed the line of privacy in order to catch a glimpse of stars. Just a few days back, on April 23, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani visited the doctor's clinic for a checkup since the actress is expecting their first baby. Despite their refusal, some camerapersons barged into the couple's car to film pregnant Kiara. This made Sidharth lose his cool and say, “Start behaving. Get back. Behave yourself.”



