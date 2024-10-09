Published 14:06 IST, October 9th 2024
Ranbir Kapoor Looks Unrecognisable In Shamshera BTS, Love And War Actor's Unseen Photo Goes Viral
Ranbir Kapoor's Viral Photo: A photo of the Love and War from the set of his 2022 film Shamshera is now doing rounds on social media.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ranbir Kapoor BTS photo from Shamshera set | Image: Prashanna Babu/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
14:06 IST, October 9th 2024