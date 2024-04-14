Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu recently shocked fans by tying the knot with her long-time boyfriend Mathias Boe in a hush-hush ceremony. The actress has kept silent about the wedding that reportedly took place in Udaipur. Days after the intimate affair, the Thappad actress made an appearance at an event in Mumbai, catching the attention of the paparazzi and members of the media.

Taapsee Pannu arrives at Anand Pandit’s daughter's reception

On April 11, producer Anand Pandit threw a lavish, star-studded bash for his daughter Aish and son-in-law Sahil. Several actors and directors from the Hindi film industry were in attendance at the celebration. Among the attendees was also newly married Taapsee Pannu.

The actress walked the red carpet in a solid red saree teamed with a matching blouse. She completed the look with heavy jewellery and styled her hair in a sleek bun, giving her a chic look. Videos from the event going viral on social media show the actress striking a pose for the shutterbugs while the paparazzi members tease her by asking about her husband. Some photographers even congratulated Taapsee for her wedding, to which the actress simply smiled.

All about Taapsee Pannu’s hush-hush wedding with Mathias Boe

Leaked images and videos of Taapsee Pannu’s wedding made their way online and had the actor’s fans and Bollywood aficionados excited. While Taapsee hasn't officially put out any communication on this momentous occasion, considering how the actress has always kept her personal life private, a source recently shared the scoop from the wedding. The insider has revealed that the couple tied the knot on March 22.

The intimate wedding between Taapsee and long-time beau Mathias Boe took place in Udaipur on March 22. Adds the source, “Taapsee's Danish wedding outfit was designed by Lasse Spangenberg, a Danish designer based in Denmark and who has earlier worked on outfits for the Danish royalty. Her Indian wedding outfit was designed by Mani Bhatia and the actress looked like a dream as she was all smiles throughout the ceremonies.”