Thamma Box Office Collection Day 6: Can Ayushmann Khurrana-Rashmika Mandanna Film Cross ₹100 Cr Mark In First Week?

Thamma Box Office Collection: The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has failed to impress the cinegoers at the big screens. Despite coinciding with the Diwali holidays, the movie has failed to surpass the ₹100 crore mark at the domestic box office. After scoring a decent opening of ₹24 crore, the earnings of the film plummeted on the subsequent days. Trade analysts and industry insiders believed that the movie would surpass ₹100 crore within days of its release.

How much has Thamma earned at the box office till day 5?

Thamma opened to a staggering ₹24 crore in India. On the following day, the film's collection dipped to ₹18.6 crore. On Thursday and Friday, the movie raked in ₹13 crore and ₹10 crore each despite the Bhai Dooj and Govardhan Puja holiday.

The Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer minted ₹13 crore on the first Saturday of release. The 5-day total of the film stands at ₹78.60 crore. On the first Sunday of release, Thamma has raked in ₹6.75 core from the morning shows, at the time of publishing. With the collections of the evening and night shows added, the movie is likely to add another ₹12 crore in its kitty. However, the ₹100 crore mark will continue to elude the film's collection.



Also Read: Diwali Box Office: Thamma Fails To Beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Singham Again

The coming Monday will determine if the film will gross over ₹100 crore in the first week or not.

Advertisement

Ayushmann Khurrana scores big with Thamma

While the growth of the movie remains muted, Thamma has proven to be a success for Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor scored his career's biggest opening with the horror comedy. Sharing his happiness on the success of the film, he added, "I feel on top of the world to have delivered my biggest opening with Thamma. It is a very big project from Dinesh Vijan's MHCU that I got to headline, and I couldn't be prouder to have delivered a solid day 1 for my producer by bringing people to the theatres."



Also Read: 'Deeply Regret...': Samay Apologises To ‘People With Disabilities’

Thamma marks the fifth chapter in the Maddock horror comedy universe after Stree, Munjya, Bhediya and Stree 2.



Also Read: Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad Redefine Couple Goals With Dreamy Vacay Pics