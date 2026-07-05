Viral: Gauri Spratt's Family's 1st Glimpse In Her Wedding Photo With Aamir Khan, Bride's Sister, Parents And Son Beam With Joy
The first photo from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding features members from the bride's family, including her son, sister and parents. Fans are now awaiting the first public appearane of the newlyweds.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt are finally husband and wife. The couple registered their marriage in an intimate ceremony at the actor's Pali Hill residence in Mumbai. Only close friends and family of the bride and groom were in attendance at the wedding ceremony of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt.
Soon after concluding the formalities, Aamir Khan's team shared the first photos from the couple's nuptials. The pictures captured Aamir, 61, and Gauri, 47, completing the registration formalities on Sunday, July 5. The photo began doing the rounds on social media instantly, and also removed a cloud of mystery surrounding the bride's family. Aamir Khan first introduced Gauri on the eve of his 60th birthday, and since then, fans and social media users have shown a heightened interest in her private life, very little of which is known publically.
Also Read: Live Updates| Gauri's Son Gets Her Remarried To Aamir In 1st Wedding Pic
Gauri Spratt's family blesses her union with Aamir Khan
In the first photo from Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding, the bride's family could be seen seated in the background as the couple signed the documents to register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. From the photo, it appears that Gauri's parents, along with her sister, were present to bless her union with Aamir Khan.
This marks Spratt's second wedding. From her first marriage, she has a seven-year-old son who was present when she wed Aamir Khan. In the photo, he stood between the newlyweds, wearing a sports jersey.
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