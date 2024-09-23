Published 14:43 IST, September 23rd 2024
Coldplay India Concert: Nerds Win Over Fans In Securing Tickets Using 'Inspect Element' Hack
Coldplay India Concert: While fans of the band waited in long digital queues to secure tickets for the gig, a techie shared how he managed to lead the race.
- Entertainment News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Coldplay will perform another show in India on January 21 | Image: Coldplay/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:43 IST, September 23rd 2024