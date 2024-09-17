Published 21:44 IST, September 17th 2024

Dhoom 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Suriya As Villain; Ayan Mukerji As Director - Rumours About YRF Franchise

After Ranbir Kapoor, Tamil actor Suriya is reportedly in talks to play villain in YRF's much-awaited Dhoom 4, though an official confirmation is yet to be made.