Forbidden Love cast: See details of cast members starring on this show
Here is a look at Zee5's Forbidden Love cast. Forbidden Love is a new anthology movie series on Zee5 that showcases the edgy side of love stories.
Zee5 recently released the first part of its new series, Forbidden Love. The first two parts of the series include two short films titled Arranged Marriage and Anamika. The remaining two films will be released in the next part of Forbidden Love, set to premiere on September 25, 2020.
Forbidden Love aims to change the notion of a typical love story that is perpetuated by the Indian film industry. The new Zee5 original is all about showcasing the edgy unspoken side of love stories that are often left out in Indian movies and TV shows. Here is the main cast of Zee5's Forbidden Love series.
Forbidden Love cast
Forbidden Love is an anthology movie series with four separate films. The cast of Forbidden Love also differs from movie to movie, as each film has a different lead cast. Here is a look at the lead cast of Arranged Marriage and Anamika, which are the two movies released under the Forbidden Love banner. The last two movies under Forbidden Love have not yet been released on Zee5's OTT platform.
Arranged Marriage
Omkar Kapoor
Arranged Marriage deals with the stigma associated with a homosexual relationship in Indian society. Omkar Kapoor plays the role of Neil, a homosexual man who is forced to marry his lover's cousin due to family pressure. Even after marriage, Omkar's character continues to meet his lover, as he is unable to form a romantic relationship with his wife.
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal plays the role of Dev in Arranged Marriage. Dev is Neil's lover but is unable to open up about his relationship due to fear of a negative reaction from his family. Moreover, Dev's cousin ends up marrying Neil due to family pressure. This creates an odd dynamic between Dev and Neil wife.
Patralekha
Patralekha plays the role of Kiya, who is Dev's cousin and Neil's wife. Kiya soon realizes that Neil is not attracted to her, making it impossible to form a romantic relationship with him. To save her marriage, Kiya takes the help of a phycologist who still believes that homosexuality is a disease.
Anamika
Pooja Kumar
Pooja Kumar plays the role of the titular character, Anamika. Anamika is a woman who is completely dissatisfied with her marriage. She eventually finds love in a man who is much younger than her. The movie then reveals how Anamika deals with her two relationships.
Harsh Chhaya
Harsh Chhaya plays Anamika's husband. He is an inattentive and uncaring husband, which makes Anamika hate him. Due to his uncaring nature, Anamika tries to find love in a much younger man who seemingly cares for her.
Aditya Seal
Aditya Seal features as Ishan, Anamika's young lover. Ishan continues to have a romantic relationship with Anamika in spite of the fact that she is married. The love story between Ishan and Anamika is shown via flashbacks.
