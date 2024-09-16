sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Kejriwal Resignation | Kolkata Horror | Nipah Virus | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid |

Published 22:43 IST, September 16th 2024

Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Husband Ojani Noa Has THIS Advice For Singer After Split With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in July 2022. In less than two years of their marriage, they have gone their separate ways.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Jennifer Lopez with ex-husbands Ben Affleck and Ojani Noa
Jennifer Lopez with ex-husbands Ben Affleck and Ojani Noa | Image: IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:43 IST, September 16th 2024