Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Seeks Blessings At Ramanathaswamy Temple, Rameswaram After Kashivishwanath In Varanasi As Film Breaches ₹500 Cr Mark

Kantara Chapter 1: The Rishab Shetty starrer hit the big screens on October 2, coinciding with Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti. The film opened to a thunderous response from critics and cinegoers alike. Kantara has been breaking box office records ever since its release. In just 17 days, the movie has breached the ₹500 crore mark at the domestic box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 star Rishab Shetty seeks divine blessings

Rishab Shetty has directed Kantara Chapter 1, along with starring in it. Following the good reception of the film, the actor has been touring various cities in India to seek divine blessings. Earlier this month, the actor was spotted at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai after the movie raked in ₹300 crore in collections. His photos and videos from the temple went viral.

Following the Siddhivinayak Temple, the actor attended the Ganga arti in Varanasi, amid the Diwali preparations on October 17. He also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple. On paying a sacred visit to Varanasi, Rishab told ANI, "This is my second visit here. The first time, I came with my family. When we began working on Kantara, we had made a promise to ourselves that we would come here one day to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva."



On the following day, October 18, the Kannada superstar visited the Mundeshwari Temple in Bihar. Said to be one of the oldest temples in the world, during his visit, Rishab Shetty offered prayers and performed the coronation ritual for Maa Mundeshwari.



