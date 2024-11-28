Movies Streaming On OTT This Weekend: KA, Lucky Baskhar, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, More Titles To Watch

New Movies On OTT: Thursday is here, and so is our list of movies that are set to release on various streaming giants, including Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and Lionsgate Play. The list starts with Kiran Abbavaram starrer KA and Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar which released today, November 28, followed by Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, Woman of the Hour and The Snow Sister on November 29. Check out the complete list below and plan your weekend accordingly.

KA

Starring Kiran Abbavaram, Nayan Sarika and Tanvi Ram in lead roles, the fantasy drama revolves around a man named Abhinaya Vasudev, who habitually reads other's letters. One day, he wakes with no memory in a high-security interrogation cell. A mysterious interrogator uses a hypnotizing gadget to uncover his life, revealing all his roguish deeds. The movie which earned positive reviews from the critic has made its way to OTT.

Where to watch: ETV Win

Sikandar Ka Muqaddar

After an unsolved diamond heist, a hard-nosed cop's pursuit of his key suspect turns into obsession, until they finally face each other — and the truth. The film stars Avinash Tiwary, Jimmy Shergill, and Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead roles. It will premiere on November 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

We Live in Time

The romantic comedy-drama follows the relationship of a couple (Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh) over a decade. Almut and Tobias are brought together by a surprise encounter that changes their lives. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of their unconventional love story. The movie is set to premiere on November 29.

Where to watch: BookMyshow Stream

Woman of the Hour

An aspiring actress crosses paths with a prolific serial killer in '70s LA when they're cast on an episode of "The Dating Game." Based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and his 1978 appearance on the television show The Dating Game in the midst of his murder spree. The film stars Kendrick as the game show contestant Sheryl Bradshaw and Daniel Zovatto as Alcala, alongside Nicolette Robinson and Tony Hale. It will release on OTT on November 29.

Where to watch: Lionsgate Play

The Snow Sister

A young boy whose grieving family has forgotten about Christmas forms an unexpected, healing bond with a bubbly girl full of holiday spirit. The movie stars Mudit Gupta, Celina Meyer Hovland, and Ole Steinkjer Øyen in the lead roles. It will premiere on OTT on November 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

Lucky Baskhar

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the movie is helmed by Venky Atluri. Set in the 1980s, period crime drama follows the titular banker's mysterious riches. The movie follows Baskar, a lower-middle-class man struggling to support his family while battling debt and humiliation. Desperate to escape his hand-to-mouth existence, Baskar takes a dangerous plunge into the murky world of financial scams. What happens next is the movie all about. Now, a month after its theatrical release, the movie will be premiering on November 28 on OTT.

Where to watch: Netflix

Brother

Jayam Ravi and Priyanka Mohan starrer revolves around a young man who struggles to find his place after moving in with his sister and her in-laws. Upon theatrical release, the movie earned mixed reviews from the critics. Now, a month later, the movie is set to release on OTT on November 29.