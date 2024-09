Published 11:39 IST, September 15th 2024

Vikrant's Sector 36 Revisits Gruesome Nithari Killings, The True Story Will Give You Nightmares

The Netflix original film Sector 36 is inspired by the 2006 Nithari case in Noida. Here's the real story behind Sector 36 and the real-life Prem, Surinder Koli.