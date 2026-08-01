Reality Show Overload! Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, Bigg Boss 20, Traitors 2, To Follow Lock Upp 2 And Alliance

The second half of the year comes with a heavy dose of entertainment. After Lock Upp 2 and Alliance, which have kept the audience busy, new seasons of several highly anticipated shows are about to commence. The back-to-back release of different reality shows will make the viewers spoiled for choice.

Lock Upp 2 and Alliance began streaming together at the end of June. The Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh-hosted show streams new episodes on Netflix every day at 8 PM, while the Kunal Kemmu show episodes are available at 12 PM from Monday to Friday on Amazon Prime. After a 6-week run, both shows are nearing completion and are headed towards the grand finale. However, regular TV watchers need not worry. Episodes of new reality shows will soon fill the slots vacated by Lock Upp 2 and Alliance.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Release date, time and where to watch

One of the most anticipated reality shows is Khatron Ke Khiladi. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the stunt-based show is the official adaptation of Fear Factor. The makers announced the new season of the action show in May 2026 after the team headed to Cape Town for the shoot. The 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi boasts a list of celebrities as contestants. Avika Gor, Jasmin Bhasin, Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Rubina Dilaik, and Vishal Aditya Singh, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhatt, Gaurav Khanna, Harsh Gujral, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Ruhanika Dhawan and Shagun Sharma are among the confirmed list of the Season 15 contestants.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 will debut today, August 1. Episodes of the Rohit Shetty show will premiere on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) at 9 PM. The new episodes will stream on Colors TV and JioHotstar.



Also Read: Bigg Boss 20 Premiere Date: Salman Khan's Show To Stream In September?

Advertisement

Traitors 2: When will the new season of Karan Johar's hosted show release?

The new season of Traitors will follow the release of Khatron ke Khiladi 15. This season, audiences will see Mallika Sherawat, Rhea Chakraborty, Munawar Faruqui, Krystle D'Souza, Parul Gulati, Ranveer Brar, Shahneel Gill, Dalip Tahil, Harman Singh, Shalini Passi, Abhishek Malhan, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Shweta Tiwari, Rida Tharana, Ansh Chopra, Ikka, and Tanya Puri, among others, compete in the game. The Traitors is an Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed thrilling reality format.

Karan Johar is back as the host. The new season will kickstart on Prime Video from August 13. New episodes of the show will be released every Thursday.



Also Read: Ahead Of Grand Finale, Know Prize Money Of Lock Upp 2 And Alliance

Advertisement

Bigg Boss 20: Release date, time and where to watch