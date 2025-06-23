Kuberaa Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna And Nagarjuna Starrer Surpasses Kamal Haasan's Thug Life, But Misses ₹50 Crore Opening Weekend

Updated 23 June 2025 at 11:59 IST
Kuberaa hit the big screens on June 20 and has been pulling audiences to housefull theatres ever since. Headlined by Dhanush, Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie concluded its first weekend of release with nearly ₹50 crore in collections. The cast and crew of the film came together to celebrate the film's success on June 22.
Kuberaa opened to a ₹14.75 crore in India. The Dhanush headliner showed substantial growth over the weekend. As per Sacnilk, the film raked in ₹16.5 crore on Saturday, followed by ₹17.25 crore on Sunday. On the opening weekend of release, the crime drama has amassed a total of ₹48.50 crore at the domestic box office.
The film has not only performed well at the box office but also braved the storm of Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par. Despite releasing on the same day, the Nagarjuna film has amassed an identical first weekend total. The Dhanush starrer has also surpassed the collection of the recently released Thug Life. Headlined by Kamal Haasan, the movie minted ₹ 48 Cr, including its collections in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.
On June 22, the cast and crew of Kuberaa came together to celebrate the film's success in a bash. Mega star Chiranjeevi was the chief guest of the event held in Hyderabad. Several photos and videos of the director Sekhar Kammula along with Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna made their way on social media.
Lavishing praises on Dhanush's performance as Deva in the film, Chiranjeevi said, “Nobody else could have done the character of Deva other than Dhanush. I couldn't recognise Dhanush initially while watching the movie. He seemed so involved in the character. I see this movie as an experience rather than a film. It felt like it was happening in real life.”
"The character that touched my heart in this film is Deva. No one else can do this character except Dhanush," he said and turned to Dhanush to say to him, "It has become a regular affair for you. But let me wish you in advance. Congratulations, the award for best actor should definitely come to you. If you win, everyone will be proud. Otherwise, there is no meaning for National Awards. Definitely, you will win." A viral video shows Dhanush seeking the blessings of Chiranjeevi by touching his feet at the Kuberaa event.
Published 23 June 2025 at 11:59 IST