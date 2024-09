Published 22:26 IST, September 17th 2024

Vettaiyan Will Be Different From Rajinikanth’s Usual Movies: Says Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier. It is set to release in theatres on October 10.