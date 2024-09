Published 23:50 IST, September 26th 2024

Vettaiyan Director Opens Up About Rajinikanth's Role, Says 'I Cannot Change Myself For Thalaivar'

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Manju Warrier. It is set to release in theatres on October 10.