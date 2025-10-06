Watch: Rajinikanth Offers Prayers At Badrinath Ahead Of Char Dham Site's Closure For Winter Season

Rajinikanth took a break from the shoot of Jailer 2 to visit the char dham site, Badri Nath temple, on October 6. The 74-year-old actor offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal. Upon his arrival at the shrine, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee warmly welcomed Rajinikanth and presented him with prasad and a tulsi garland as a blessing from Lord Badri Vishal.

The actor Badri Nath's visit comes days before the portal's closure for the winter season. The Shri Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) said that the Dham will be closed from November 25, at 2:56 PM this year. Badrinath, one of the Char Dham pilgrimage sites, is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and attracts lakhs of devotees every year.

Before his visit to the Badrinath Dham, Rajinikanth visited Swami Dayananda Ashram in Rishikesh on October 4. Photos of the actor offering his tribute to Swami Dayananda went viral. During his time in Rishikesh, Thalaiva reportedly even meditated along the banks of the Ganga and also participated in the Ganga Aarti.



In one of the photos that went rounds on social media, Rajinikanth was seen wearing white clothes, eating food served on disposable leaf plates (pattal) placed on a stone surface by the roadside. A car parked against a hilly backdrop was seen in the backdrop. He was accompanied by his friends and a priest on his travels. Rajinikanth often takes short trips to the Himalayas for some spiritual recharge, amid work projects.



Rajinikanth played a cop in the movie Vettaiyan (2024), which was directed by TJ Gnanavel and co-starred Amitabh Bachchan and Rana Daggubati. This year, the actor broke box office records with his movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Also starring Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra and Aamir Khan, the movie is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. He is currently shooting for Jailer 2 directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.