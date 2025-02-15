ChumVeer Is Official! Fans Go Gaga As Bigg Boss 18 Duo Karan Veer Mehra And Chum Darang Confirm Their Relationship

The Bigg Boss 18 duo Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang have finally made their relationship official. The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day together and posted several cosy pictures and videos on social media, which has now gone viral.

ChumVeer confirm their relationship status

Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Veer have always been saying they are very good friends, In one of the clip shared by X user, Karan can be seen expressing his love to Chum, “Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, I Don’t Care About Anybody But I Love You.”

In another post, the Chum had shared a collage of her romantic moments with Karan Veer Mehra. As soon as the post went viral, fans rejoiced for them and flooded the comment section with love and blessings. One user wrote, “We should be happy for them”. Another user wrote, “Congratulations Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang… best wishes for relationship. “Wow, great news by Karan Veer Mehra and Chum Darang…Best Jodi in relationship. Karan Veer Mehra best performance by Bigg Boss winner”, wrote the third user.

ChumVeer's post | Source: X

When Karan Veer had once confessed his feelings to Chum in Bigg Boss 18 episode

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 18, the host of the show had assigned a task to the contestants , in which they were supposed to say out their statements about them that were said by the other housemates and guess them.

In the same episode, Karan Veer had to read a statement where someone called him ‘non-deserving’ for Chum. He guessed Shrutika, which turned out to be right. Later, he confessed his feelings for Chum infront of Shilpa Shirodkar. He said, "Of course we might like each other; if we meet outside, we will chill." Karan Veer further had said, "I like her (Chum) a lot. And she also likes me, I know." Shilpa agreed with Karan Veer's statement. Chum Darang had later said yes to the actor.

File photo of Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra | Source: Instagram

For the unversed, Chum hails from Pasighat in the East Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh.She is a former pageant winner and an entrepreneur. Darang was seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the film Badhaai Do (2022) which narrated an LGBTQ love story. She also played a brief role in the series Pataal Lok (2020) and Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).