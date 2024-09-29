Published 12:55 IST, September 29th 2024
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Aamir Khan, Son Junaid Set To Surprise Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 82nd birthday on October 11. Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan will make a surprise appearance at KBC 16 for his birthday.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan will make a surprise appearance at KBC 16 set for Amitabh Bachchan's 82nd birthday | Image: Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
12:55 IST, September 29th 2024