Published 23:47 IST, August 27th 2024

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: E-Rickshaw Driver Wins Nearly 2000 Times His Daily Wage In Prize Money

On the show, Paras Mani Singh, a small businessman turned daily wage earner, won a substantial sum of ₹12.5 lakh. He impressed host Amitabh Bachchan as well.