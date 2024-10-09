sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | RG Kar Case | Middle East Conflict | Ratan Tata |

Published 23:44 IST, October 9th 2024

KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Junaid About His Love Life, Latter's Response Stuns Aamir Khan

Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 82nd birthday on October 11. Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan will make a surprise appearance at KBC 16 for his birthday.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
File photo of Aamir Khan, son Junaid and Amitabh Bachchan
File photo of Aamir Khan, son Junaid and Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

23:44 IST, October 9th 2024