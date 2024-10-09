Published 23:44 IST, October 9th 2024
KBC 16: Amitabh Bachchan Asks Junaid About His Love Life, Latter's Response Stuns Aamir Khan
Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 82nd birthday on October 11. Aamir Khan and his son Junaid Khan will make a surprise appearance at KBC 16 for his birthday.
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
File photo of Aamir Khan, son Junaid and Amitabh Bachchan | Image: Instagram
