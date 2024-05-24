Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. The sci-fiction drama is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. Headlined by Prabhas, the film is slated to release on July 27. Ahead of the release, the Piku actor took to his blog to pen a note for the movie and his admiration for the director Nag Ashwin.

Amitabh Bachchan pens a note in admiration of Nag Ashwin

Amitabh Bachchan is known to share his thoughts and opinions in her blog on the social media site Tumblr. On May 23, the veteran actor took to the platform to talk about his upcoming movie and heap praises on the director’s vision for the same. The actor’s post came a day after the makers released a new teaser introducing a futuristic vehicle - Bujji.

A screengrab of Amitabh Bahchan's Tumblr post

Amitabh wrote in the blog, “And… Bujji the marvel has been released... the technology for KALKI 2898 AD, is the mind and work of the director Nag Ashwin .. how did he ever think this one out .. and how has he been able to accomplish this is a marvel in itself.” He also spoke about the movie and how closer to release more details about the same are being revealed. He added, ”When you work on such projects it is never known what the end results shall be... and as the days pass by, and the clips and finer points begin to appear... you wonder how in the hell did the Director conceive all this .. and the admiration never stops... Now... I end this DAY... with wonder and admiration.”

What is Amitabh Bachchan playing in Kalki 2898 AD?

As per character teasers released by the movie makers, Amitabh Bachchan is playing the role of Ashwathama in the science fiction film. In the video, a child can be seen asking the mysterious character who he is. In his deep baritone reply, the man -- covered in bandages and with a bow in his hands -- introduces himself. "Since the last age, I have awaited for the arrival of Dashaavatar. Guru Drona's son, Ashwatthama," he says. Eagle-eyed fans noticed Big B has been de-aged in the movie digitally.

On May 22, Kalki 2898 AD makers revealed a new teaser of the Prabhas starrer. The teaser features an AI vehicle - Bujji. The machine is voiced by actor Keerthy Suresh and features as a fun side-kick of Prabhas. Bujji also has the ability to speak multiple languages. The visuals of the film seem electrifying, hinting that there is much more in store for the audience. The background score by Santosh Narayanan elevates the experience further. Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Kamal Haasan lead the star-studded cast alongside Prabhas. A number of cameos, including that of Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Nani, Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli are said to be part of the first instalment of this two-part franchise.