Published 14:43 IST, December 22nd 2024
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestant Soniya Akula Ties The Knot With Longtime Boyfriend Yashpa, Photos Go Viral
Soniya Akula who was part of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu, recently, tied the knot with longtime boyfriend. Pictures are going viral on social media.
Soniya Akula, former contestant of Bigg Boss 8 Telugu. Although, the despite being in limelight for her emotional outburst, controversial, this time she grabbed the eyeballs after she finally got married. The team from Bigg Boss Telugu 8 too attended the wedding ceremony of Soniya.
Soniya Akula married to long time friend
Soniya Akula one of the most controversial celebrities, tied the knot with her long time boyfriend Yashpal. The wedding was attended by the entire Bigg Boss 8 Telugu team. For the unversed, Soniya Akula was one of the most talked-about contestants.
The wedding was attended by several members from the show and it also marked an heartwarming reunion. Pictures and videos from the wedding ceremony are going viral on social media.
Who is Soniya Akula?
Soniya Akula is an Indian actress who appears in Telugu language films. Sonia made her debut with the 2019 Telugu film George Reddy.
Soniya Akula was born in Gajulapally Village, Manthani Mandal, Peddapalli district, Telangana, India. Soniya began her career as an actress in the year 2019 with her debut film George Reddy where she played the role of Reddy's sister.In 2020 she played the role of Shanthi in Telugu film Coronavirus. In 2022 she was seen in Ananda Chandra's directed movie Aasha Encounter playing the lead role of Aasha.
Updated 14:46 IST, December 22nd 2024