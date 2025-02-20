NTR31: Jr NTR Begins Shooting For His Next With Prashanth Neel, Excited Fans Manifest ‘Blockbuster Incoming’

Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR are all geared up for their upcoming project NTR31. The film which was announced in May 2023 and is scheduled to released in cinemas in January 26. Now, finally the makers of the film have finally announced that the shooting has begun.

NTR 31 filming begins, picture from set goes viral

Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to their X handle and shared a post. The caption read, “The Soil finally welcomes its reign to leave a mark in the history books of Indian Cinema. #NTRNeel shoot has officially begun. A whole new wave of ACTION & EUPHORIA is ready to grip the Masses”.

Excited fans thronged the comment section and one user wrote, “Get ready for a cinematic storm shoot begins, and the man of masses @tarak9999 is set to leave a mark in Indian cinema”. Another user wrote, “The Masses are ready for this ! Let the euphoria begin”. “Not Released hero First look, Not Released Movie Content. Just With the Shooting Pic And Hero Tweet #NTRNeel Is Trending National Wide at Top With 50K+ Tweets in less than One hour. National Wide at Top With 50K+ Tweets in less than One hour”, wrote the third user.

What do we know about NTR31?

NTR31 will be bankrolled by Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and N. T. R. Arts. More details regarding the project, including the leading lady, have been kept under wraps. According to reports, the film is made on a budget of ₹350 crore. This is the highest budget for a project for both the actor and the director.

Poster of NTR 31 | Source: IMDb