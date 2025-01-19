Published 18:47 IST, January 19th 2025
Sankranthiki Vasthunam Child Artist Bulli Raju Mobbed By Fans While Taking Selfie, Video Goes Viral
The child artist of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, Bulli Raju felt uncomfortable as fans swarm in for taking selfies with him. The incident is now going viral.
The Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthi Vasthunam hit the big screens on January 14. The comedy film is receiving rave reviews from movie buffs for its plot and performance by the actors. However, a recent incident has marred the celebration of film’s success in which the child artist was mobbed by a group of fans. The video is now going viral on social media.
Child artist Bulli Raju uncomfortable as fans grab him for selfies
In the viral clip, Bulli Raju can be seen politely agreeing to click selfied with fans. But, it escalates as they grab him and insist on taking more pictures. The child artist visibly appears uncomfortable with the situation as he continues to pose with fans.
Sankranthi Vasthunam box office performance
According to a report in Sacnilk, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned around ₹14.04 crore in India on its sixth day. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹108.29 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Mahbubnagar (99%), followed by Warangal (91%), Kakinada (88%), Visakhapatnam (84%) and Nizamabad (79%).
Sankranthiki Vasthunam is a romantic action comedy film written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film stars Daggubati Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sai Kumar among others. It follows the story of YD Raju, an ex-IPS officer, who is called by his ex-girlfriend to help her solve a high-profile kidnapping case. However, things do not go down as anticipated when Raju's wife accompanies them in the operation as she is suspicious that Raju might fall in love with his ex-girlfriend again.
