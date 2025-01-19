Sankranthiki Vasthunam Child Artist Bulli Raju Mobbed By Fans While Taking Selfie, Video Goes Viral

The Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthi Vasthunam hit the big screens on January 14. The comedy film is receiving rave reviews from movie buffs for its plot and performance by the actors. However, a recent incident has marred the celebration of film’s success in which the child artist was mobbed by a group of fans. The video is now going viral on social media.

Child artist Bulli Raju uncomfortable as fans grab him for selfies

In the viral clip, Bulli Raju can be seen politely agreeing to click selfied with fans. But, it escalates as they grab him and insist on taking more pictures. The child artist visibly appears uncomfortable with the situation as he continues to pose with fans.

Sankranthi Vasthunam box office performance

According to a report in Sacnilk, Sankranthiki Vasthunam earned around ₹14.04 crore in India on its sixth day. The film’s total collection now stands at ₹108.29 crore. The highest occupancy has been recorded in Mahbubnagar (99%), followed by Warangal (91%), Kakinada (88%), Visakhapatnam (84%) and Nizamabad (79%).

Poster of Sankranthiki Vasthunam | Source: IMDb