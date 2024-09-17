Published 20:51 IST, September 17th 2024
Viral: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Shocking Remarks On Box Office Queens Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor
Nawazuddin Siddiqui made surprising revelations about not knowing Stree 2 actress Shraddha Kapoor and Kalki 2898 AD starrer Deepika Padukone.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nawazuddin Siddiqui candidly admitted that he hasn't seen any of Deepika Padukone's recent work | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:51 IST, September 17th 2024