Fact Check: Did Donald Trump Advise injecting People With Disinfectant To Fight COVID-19?

Quick links:
Claim: Did Donald Trump talk about injecting people with disinfectant to fight coronavirus?
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Did BMC Appeal To All Citizens To Drink Boiled Water For 7 Days?
U.S. President Donald Trump conducted a Coronavirus task force briefing on Thursday. Post the briefing, there has been an outcry on social media as well as among the medical professionals.
Donald Trump advocated the use of disinfectant in an injection form to clean out the lungs, as the disinfectants have proved to be useful in cleaning out the virus.
Take a look at a few forwards from Twitter and the mixed reactions to Trump's suggestions post his White House briefing.
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Did Singapore Appeal To All Nations To Suspend Zoo Culture?
Image courtesy: Twitter
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Is Ministry Of Human Resources Giving Free Access To National Digital Library?
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Chiropractors Advising Patients To Fight COVID-19 With Zinc And Tonic Water?
After an analysis of Google Trends with respect to Donald Trump advising people to use disinfectant in an injection for coronavirus rumour, one can see that people have been hugely interested to know about the same. The maximum number of searches have been done on April 24, 2020, and the trend seems to be stable throughout today.
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Is Government Planning Pension Cuts Due To COVID? Finance Ministry Clarifies
Image courtesy: Google Trends
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Did Germany Send £130 Bn Bill To China For 'coronavirus Damages'?
Rating: True
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Can Using AC During Lockdown Increase The Chances Of Coronavirus Spread?
Is there any rumour you want Republic World to do a fact check on? Do you have facts about a rumour? Share your pictures or videos with Republic World on contact@republicworld.com or comment on this story itself.
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Are The 16 COVID-19 Tips By A Doctor Of Ganga Ram Hospital Authentic?
ALSO READ| Fact Check: Truth Behind Congress Claim Of Arnab's Post-attack Video's 'metadata Mismatch'
Promo image credit: Crystal de Passillé-Chabot on Unsplash