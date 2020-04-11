Fact Check: Is EPFO Processing COVID-19 Claims On High Priority?

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused an economical crunch across the globe. As countries fight the pandemic, it has become to spend funds according to the need of the day which revolves around providing essential services, medical help and security to people. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the financial crunch at an individual level is also being experienced across the globe.

Claim -

various social media users were being vocal about how Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has prioritised COVID-19 claims. Subscribers of EPFO fun can withdraw up to 75% of their savings up to three months in the newly introduced scheme. The EPFO COVID-19 claims will be given the utmost priority and their claims will be processed under 72 hours.

Rating - TRUE

The Employees' Provident Fund's official social media accounts have confirmed that COVID-19 related claims will be provided with utmost priority. In this new scheme introduced by EPFO, people can withdraw three months of dearness allowances on one go or withdraw 75% of their entire entitlement. A person can also apply for an amount they desire to withdraw under the COVID-19 relief scheme.

How to file an online claim?

Login to Member Interface of Unified Portal - (https://unifiedportalmem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface)

Go to Online Services>Claim (Form-31,19,10C & 10D)

Enter last 4 digits of your bank account to verify the account.

Click on “Proceed for Online Claim”

Select PF Advance (Form 31) from the drop-down

Select purpose as “Outbreak of pandemic (COVID-19)” from the drop-down

Enter amount required and Upload scanned copy of cheque and enter your address

Click on “Get Aadhaar OTP”

Enter the OTP received on Aadhaar linked mobile.

Claim shall be submitted.

Origin -

The official Twitter account of EPFO India had shared a tweet which stated that COVID-19 related claim will be given the utmost priority. The tweet also suggested that claims are being processed under 72 hours. Check out the official tweet below -

Google Trends Analysis -

As the news about EPFO taking COVID-19 claims on priority started doing rounds on the internet, a number of people started searching for the same on Google. This resulted in a surge of Google searches about EPFO and related topics. Check it out below -

