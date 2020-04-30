Fact Check: Did Labour Ministry Request Employers To Not Sack Employees Amid COVID-19?

Quick links:
Claim: Ministry of Labour and Employment has requested employers to not terminate or cut wages of their employees during the coronavirus lockdown.
Rating: True
Social media forwards that were received as a WhatsApp message by many government employees and their contacts. The circular soon started spreading all over like wildfire. Here is a Google Trends analysis of the same.
After an analysis of Google Trends with respect to Labour and Employment Ministry circular, one can see that the people have been hugely interested to know about the same. The maximum number of searches have been done on April 29, 2020.
Claim: A circular is doing rounds on social media projecting to be from @LabourMinistry.#PIBFactCheck: Found True! The Ministry has requested all chief secretaries to advise employers of all establishments to not terminate or reduce wages of their employees amid #Covid_19 pic.twitter.com/416z4s5WRK— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 28, 2020
Image courtesy: Ministry of Labour and Employment website
Image courtesy: Ministry of Labour and Employment website
Here are more advisories from the Ministry of Labour and Employment website that shared the same circular with the respective associations asking private and public bodies to extend their support to their employees, especially contractual and casual workers.
Image courtesy: Ministry of Labour and Employment website
