Published 21:12 IST, January 30th 2025
Priceless! Sachin-Suriya Captured In A Single Frame
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Suriya captured together in a single frame at Thane during the ISPL League.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7:
The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025 kicked off in style with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suriya gracing the grand opening ceremony./ Image: Varinder Chawla
2/7:
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his excitement for ISPL's 2nd season, praising the platform for providing young players with opportunities to showcase their talent./ Image: Varinder Chawla
3/7:
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Suriya were spotted in their casual attire, with Suriya adding a stylish touch with his trendy glares./ Image: Varinder Chawla
4/7:
Actor Suriya expressed his enthusiasm for ISPL, praising its role in nurturing young cricket talent and confessing his eagerness to see them excel further in the sport./ Image: Varinder Chawla
5/7:
The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 kicked off with a bang, and none other than Bollywood's own sunshine, Jacqueline Fernandez, lit up the stage with her electrifying dance performance.
6/7:
Clad in a stunning outfit, Jacqueline got the crowd grooving to her pulsating moves, showcasing her incredible energy and charisma/ Image: Varinder Chawla
7/7:
Her presence added a touch of Bollywood glamour to the event, making it an unforgettable experience for all present./ Image: Varinder chawla
