Priceless! Sachin-Suriya Captured In A Single Frame

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) 2025 kicked off in style with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood stars Abhishek Bachchan and Suriya gracing the grand opening ceremony.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed his excitement for ISPL's 2nd season, praising the platform for providing young players with opportunities to showcase their talent.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actor Suriya were spotted in their casual attire, with Suriya adding a stylish touch with his trendy glares.

Actor Suriya expressed his enthusiasm for ISPL, praising its role in nurturing young cricket talent and confessing his eagerness to see them excel further in the sport.

The Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Season 2 kicked off with a bang, and none other than Bollywood's own sunshine, Jacqueline Fernandez, lit up the stage with her electrifying dance performance.



Clad in a stunning outfit, Jacqueline got the crowd grooving to her pulsating moves, showcasing her incredible energy and charisma

Her presence added a touch of Bollywood glamour to the event, making it an unforgettable experience for all present.

