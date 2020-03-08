First Coronavirus Death In India Suspected In Leh

A suspected death from the novel Coronavirus has been reported in Leh, which could potentially be the first death case of India ever since the outbreak of the virus, as the number of positive cases has been increasing in the country.

On Sunday morning, a patient admitted to Sonam Norbu Hospital in Ladakh died under suspicious circumstances, and, there is a possibility that he was infected with Coronavirus.

73-year-old Ali Mohammad, who hailed from Yaukuma Chochuk village in Leh, was hospitalised on March 7 after a high fever. He passed away the next morning.

'No characteristic symptoms of Coronavirus'

According to Ringzin Semphal, the Secretary of Tourism of Ladakh, Ali Mohammad did not have any characteristic symptoms of Coronavirus and was admitted to the hospital for urine infection and fever, and he died due to the same reasons.

He added that the patient had undergone a sample test for Coronavirus protocol.

It is reported that Ali Mohammed was also in contact with corona positive patients - Mohammad Hussain and Mohammad Hadi, on February 26, in Leh. However, upon testing that day, he was found to be negative and returned home.

Results of the deceased patient are awaited

The Health Secretary of Leh has said that Ali Mohammad had returned from Iran on February 28. His samples have been sent to Delhi and are awaiting reports. The Secretary also said that two other positive cases are under observation.

However, it is alleged that Ali Mohammed was not tested thoroughly and that the necessary guidelines issued to people of returning from Coronavoris-hit countries were also not followed properly.

Reports on the lab test sample of the deceased patient are awaited. If the report proves that the person died due to coronavirus, it will be the first death case of the country. It will also expose that the authorities were negligent in tackling the situation.

(with inputs from agencies)