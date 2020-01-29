PM Modi, Amit Shah Express Grief Over Nashik Road Accident, Offer Condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday expressed grief over the Nashik road accident in Maharashtra. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called the incident 'unfortunate'. Further, Amit Shah offered his condolences and wished a 'speedy recovery' for the injured people in the accident.

PM Modi's tweet:

The accident in Maharashtra’s Nashik district is unfortunate. In this hour of sadness, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 29, 2020

Amit Shah's tweet:

Deeply anguished by the tragic road accident in Nashik, Maharashtra.



My thoughts and condolences are with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 29, 2020

Rajnath Singh offers condolences

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday offered his condolences to all the families of those who lost their lives in the Nashik road accident.

Anguished by the news of a road accident in Nashik, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. Praying for the quick recovery of the injured. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 29, 2020

Read: Maharashtra cabinet chosen on merit, Sharad Pawar? This list of 19 dynasts says otherwise

About the accident

At least 26 people have been feared dead, and over 30 people have been injured after a bus and a rickshaw collided with each other and fell into a well near Deola area of Nashik district in Maharashtra. According to reports, the bus was on its way from Malgaon to Kalwan. Reportedly, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle after its rear tyre burst.

Read: Maharashtra: 'Oxygen parlours' at Nashik station to help commuters breathe clean air

Maharashtra Transport Min announces compensation

In the wake of the accident, Maharashtra Transport Minister and MSRTC chairman Anil Parab on Wednesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of those killed in the Nashik accident. Calling the accident as 'very unfortunate', Parab said, " A compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to the kin of the deceased, and free medical treatment will be provided to all the injured."

Read: Delhi polls: Amit Shah, JP Nadda & Arvind Kejriwal to hold multiple rallies today

Read: PM Modi hails 'historic' Bodo Accord, says it will end the long-drawn Bodo crisis in Assam